San Leandro

Police Fatally Shoot Man Suspected of Brandishing Baseball Bat at San Leandro Walmart

By Mandela Linder

Police in San Leandro have confirmed that an officer shot and killed a man suspected of brandishing a baseball bat at a local Walmart Saturday afternoon.

Offers responded to the Walmart around 3 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene the officers had difficulty detaining the suspect. Both officers used tasers but neither were successful in detaining the man.

One officer then shot and killed the suspect, police said.

That officer has been placed on paid leave pending investigation. Walmart in San Leandro will remain closed during the investigation.

