Reward Offered in Oakland Murder Investigation

A grieving family is begging for help as they try finding the person who killed their loved one.

Jeffrey Chambers, known as Lil Jeff, was stabbed to death almost two weeks ago in the 800 block of Peralta Street in Oakland.

On Tuesday, his family held a news conference pleading for the public's help in finding the killer.

"My son went to Prescott School and died right across the street from the school," said his father Jeffrey Chambers Sr. "How could that happen? It's unbelievable. We are a close knit family around here."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.