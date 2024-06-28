Richmond church music director arrested on suspicion of rape

A church volunteer in Richmond was arrested on suspicion of rape, police said Friday.

Miguel Angel Villalobos, 37, has been charged by prosecutors with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, police said.

On March 21, a woman contacted Richmond police to report that a volunteer staff member serving as music director at Saint Cornelius Catholic Church had sexually assaulted her. An investigation led to the arrest of Villalobos.

There was no answer at the Saint Cornelius Church phone on Friday.

The female said that while attending music lessons at the church, Villalobos allegedly assaulted her. She said that the abuse began when she was a minor and "continued for several years" until she was an adult.

Police in Richmond said that Villalobos has worked at several churches throughout the Bay Area since 2010, including Saint Clement Catholic Church in Hayward and Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Concord. No one could be reached at Queen of All Saints on Friday. Saint Clement was reached but did not immediately comment.

Police are concerned that there may be more alleged victims. Anyone who thinks they had any inappropriate contact with Villalobos or who knows of any such alleged crimes should contact Detective Terry Thomas at (510) 621-1746 or email at terry.thomas@richmondpd.net.