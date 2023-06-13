City of Richmond cracks down on illegal dumping as residents fed up with garbage problems

The city of Richmond has always had an illegal dumping problem, but officials say it has never been this bad.

Garbage problems have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels and cleanup costs are at an all-time high. City crews can barely keep up.

“Every week,” said David Shephard. “Every week they just go out here and have garbage out here. I don't like it."

He pointed to a pile of garbage someone recently dumped on his street corner. He says every few days, a new batch of trash appears leaving his Richmond neighborhood a mess.

“It's incredibly demoralizing to walk out on the street and see a bunch of trash and to feel like people don’t respect your home and where you live,” said Shiva Mishek, Richmond mayor’s chief of staff

The city is out every day cleaning up the litter.

“We’re seeing mattresses, couches, a lot of tires, and then we see bags of trash,” said Mishek.

And the cleanup costs have become astronomical -- $600,000 just through May.

“My understanding is we reached a point this year already that surpassed last year all together so it’s about double and we’re only halfway through the year,” said Mishek.

City leaders believe the bulk of the trash is being left by hauling companies. They’ve mapped out 79 hotspots and are working on a plan to install cameras that will be monitored by Public Works who will issue fines.

“If we think about 79 hotspots throughout the city, and two to three times a week, major dumping, that is an unsustainable amount that’s not even taking into account non-hotspots, or other trash,” said Mishek.

Residents are hopeful something can be done to clean up their neighborhoods once and for all.