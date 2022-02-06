Richmond Teachers Approve COVID-19 Agreement With District

The United Teachers of Richmond have approved a tentative agreement that negotiators reached Jan. 29 with the West Contra Costa Unified School District on additional COVID-19 safety protocols.

A union news release reported Friday that 93 percent of the members had approved the agreement, which centered around personal protective equipment and staff at school sites.

The agreement highlights the following:

-The district shall provide N95, KN95, and/or KF94 masks daily for students and staff, depending on supply. Medical grade or three-ply masks shall be required for all students.

-When there is a positive case in a classroom, all registered students and staff in the class are to be tested twice per week for two weeks.

-Testing will be provided for all students and staff before the return from President's Week and Spring Recess in February and April.

-The district shall increase its substitute pay rate and period subbing rate at the secondary level.

-Testing at school sites will continue for the remainder of the school year.

-All educators and service providers at the school site shall be notified of a confirmed positive case on-site within 24 hours.