Richmond

Richmond Teachers Approve COVID-19 Agreement With District

The agreement focuses on personal protective equipment and staff

By Bay City News

A classroom with desks spaced out due to COVID-19 protocols.
NBC Bay Area

The United Teachers of Richmond have approved a tentative agreement that negotiators reached Jan. 29 with the West Contra Costa Unified School District on additional COVID-19 safety protocols.

A union news release reported Friday that 93 percent of the members had approved the agreement, which centered around personal protective equipment and staff at school sites.

The agreement highlights the following:

-The district shall provide N95, KN95, and/or KF94 masks daily for students and staff, depending on supply. Medical grade or three-ply masks shall be required for all students.

-When there is a positive case in a classroom, all registered students and staff in the class are to be tested twice per week for two weeks.

-Testing will be provided for all students and staff before the return from President's Week and Spring Recess in February and April.

-The district shall increase its substitute pay rate and period subbing rate at the secondary level.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Stockton 58 mins ago

Road Closures Planned in Stockton for Firefighter Memorial

Pleasant Hill 14 hours ago

1 Hospitalized Following House Fire in Pleasant Hill

-Testing at school sites will continue for the remainder of the school year.

-All educators and service providers at the school site shall be notified of a confirmed positive case on-site within 24 hours.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

RichmondcoronavirusWest Contra Costa Unified School District
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us