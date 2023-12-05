Richmond

Rotten egg smell coming from treatment plant in Richmond

The Point Richmond area seemed to be most impacted by the smell

A rotten egg smell was plaguing parts of Richmond Tuesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said it was coming from the city's wastewater treatment facility and it may be because there's been construction at the plant. 

Air quality inspectors say they're investigating, responding to complaints, and documenting any violations.

