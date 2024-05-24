Safety concerns for Oakland graduations following shooting after Skyline's ceremony

There were growing concerns in Oakland Friday with several graduation ceremonies scheduled less than 24 hours after three people were shot and wounded following a graduation ceremony at Skyline High School.

The shooting at Skyline occurred just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the school as people were leaving the graduation ceremony, according to Oakland police.

According to the preliminary investigation by police, two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot, leading to shots being fired.

"About six shots," resident Zati Uysal said. "It was fired in a few seconds."

Officers at the scene found two people who had been hit by gunfire, while a third shooting victim later showed up at a hospital. All three are expected to survive, police said.

Officers detained multiple people in connection with the shooting and placed one of them under arrest but did not release their name. Investigators are looking for additional suspects.

"We do know that there were multiple suspects, but we’re trying to identify exactly how many," Oakland police Lt. Robert Trevino said.

Oakland Unified School District’s superintendent issued a statement regarding the shooting, saying, in part, “what happened after Skyline High School’s graduation on Thursday evening was heartbreaking and absolutely unacceptable…Our hearts are with the victims of this incident, their loved ones, and every graduate and their extended community who attended the ceremony to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime achievement."

The district didn’t address questions about a lack of police presence at the Skyline ceremony or whether there would be patrols at Friday's graduation ceremonies across the city. Neither did the police department.

Oakland Unified School District Board of Education Director Jorge Lerma did say they’re taking no chances of another shooting happening at Friday's ceremonies.

"There will be a heightened security check at the gates, identifying students and parents and people entering and leaving the school sites," he said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.