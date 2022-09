Firefighters are batting a two-alarm commercial fire in San Leandro Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at 139th and Washington avenues just before 10 p.m., the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The Oakland Fire Department is assisting, fire crews ask everyone avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

