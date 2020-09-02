Steven Taylor

San Leandro Police Say Officer to Be Charged in Shooting Death of Steven Taylor

By NBC Bay Area staff

At least one of the officers involved in the deadly shooting of Steven Taylor at a San Leandro Walmart will be charged, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Police body cam video recorded in April show a confrontation between the 33-year-old Taylor and San Leandro police inside the store.

The video shows Taylor with a bat in his hand and an officer telling him to put it down. Within a short time, video shows Taylor hit with a stun gun and then a bullet.

Police have said Taylor ignored orders to drop the bat he was carrying and moved forward before being shot to death.

