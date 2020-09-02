San Leandro Police Say Officer to Be Charged in Shooting Death of Steven Taylor

At least one of the officers involved in the deadly shooting of Steven Taylor at a San Leandro Walmart will be charged, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
Police body cam video recorded in April show a confrontation between the 33-year-old Taylor and San Leandro police inside the store.
The video shows Taylor with a bat in his hand and an officer telling him to put it down. Within a short time, video shows Taylor hit with a stun gun and then a bullet.
Police have said Taylor ignored orders to drop the bat he was carrying and moved forward before being shot to death.
Updates to come.