San Leandro Teacher Removed From Campus After Alleged In-Class Outburst

A San Leandro middle school teacher was removed from campus this week after district officials learned of allegations that he used inappropriate language while addressing students in class.

The district learned of the allegations on Monday and removed the teacher from campus pending the outcome of an investigation, said San Leandro Unified School District spokesperson Keziah Moss.

"The district's primary focus has been conducting the investigation and supporting the students, families and staff that have been affected," Moss said.

The incident happened at Bancroft Middle School and the district is still looking into which class was involved, when it occurred and the exact circumstances surrounding the teacher's alleged outburst, which was apparently recorded by at least one person in the classroom.

Also on Monday, Superintendent Michael McLaughlin informed parents about the allegations and the investigation into "this concerning event."

"If you have direct information about this incident, we ask that you share it with the Bancroft administration directly, and avoid reposting any videos or audio recordings as there are student privacy considerations in doing so," McLaughlin said in the statement, which was sent directly to parents and posted on the district website.