Wife of San Lorenzo Man Shot, Killed in Apparent Road Rage Incident Speaks Out

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre spoke to Princess Barros-Asuncion, the wife of the San Lorenzo man shot and killed in an apparent case of road rage.

Princess was on a video call with her husband Rienhart Asuncion when he told her a man cut him off. 

She said she could hear them arguing and her husband getting angry. Despite her begging him to not get out of his truck, he did.

“I hear the multiple gunshots. I know it was him,” said Princess. “But I had hope in my heart that he could make it.”

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon off Interstate 880 in San Lorenzo.

The shooter is still on the loose and Princess said she is in shock and her grief is unbearable.

