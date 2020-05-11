Santa Rita Jail

Sheriff’s Office Updates COVID-10 Count at Santa Rita Jail

By Bay City News

Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
NBC Bay Area

There are currently 13 positive novel coronavirus cases among inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in an update Sunday.

There are 33 inmates still in custody who previously tested positive and are now considered completely recovered. Two inmates who tested positive and recovered have been released, while one who tested positive has been released from custody.

The jail also reports two positive cases among staff or contractors at the facility.

The current inmate population at the jail is 1,750, down from 2,597 on March 1.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Rita Jailcoronavirus
