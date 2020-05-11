Sheriff’s Office Updates COVID-10 Count at Santa Rita Jail

There are currently 13 positive novel coronavirus cases among inmates at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said in an update Sunday.

There are 33 inmates still in custody who previously tested positive and are now considered completely recovered. Two inmates who tested positive and recovered have been released, while one who tested positive has been released from custody.

The jail also reports two positive cases among staff or contractors at the facility.

The current inmate population at the jail is 1,750, down from 2,597 on March 1.