Man Hospitalized After Shooting, Carjacking in Antioch

A man was shot and his car was carjacked outside the Twin Creeks apartment complex in Antioch Saturday, police said.

Officers who responded to calls reporting a shooting at the apartments at 1111 James Donlon Boulevard found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at 11:24 a.m., according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone living at the apartment complex who might have surveillance video to contact the police department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg at (925) 481-8494 or rgragg@antiochca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH as the first word in the message.