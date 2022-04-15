Suspect in Kevin Nishita Shooting Appears in Court

One of the suspects accused of killing a security guard that was protecting a television news crew last year appeared in court Friday.

Shadihia Mitchell is charged with murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a firearm.

Police said Kevin Nishita was working as a guard for a news crew when Mitchell and two other men tried to rob them back in November. Nishita was shot and died a few days later.

Nishita's widow, Virginia Nishita, attended court Friday and spoke about hoping to get some closure.

"It does help me," she said. "I miss Kevin very much. It's really hard, but I live day by day and I got to be strong for him. It's part of healing."

A third suspect Laron Gilbert is still wanted by police.