Teen Among Injured in Two Shootings Reported in Oakland

Violence in Oakland continued overnight Friday, with two more reported shootings, one of which injured two people, including a teenager.

One shooting took place in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Brookdale Avenue in East Oakland. Police confirmed two people were shot and drove themselves to the hospital, where they were in stable condition.

An Oakland police officer told NBC Bay Area one of the victims is a teenage boy.

Another shooting was under investigation in the 3800 block of Midvale Avenue in East Oakland, but police had not yet provided details of that incident.

No suspects have been identified in either shooting.