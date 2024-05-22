People found dead in Los Altos home died of mix of alcohol and drugs

Two people who were discovered dead in a residence in Los Altos in January after a welfare check died from a toxic mix of alcohol and drugs, police said Tuesday.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers were called to the 200 block of West Edith Avenue to carry out a welfare check. Once inside, police discovered the bodies of two people who were deceased.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office and police detectives have completed their investigation, and the cause of death for both people was the combination of alcohol and various drugs, with no indication of foul play or intentional death.

The decedents are a man and a woman -- Steven Hooper, 74, and Chris Cryer, 66.

"Los Altos Police extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families," said the department Tuesday. "We ask that the Los Altos community and our media partners allow the families time to mourn and grieve this latest update with privacy."