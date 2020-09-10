Union City Officer Fires at Suspect Accused of Ramming Police SUV

A Union City officer fired at a suspect accused of ramming a marked police SUV in a parking lot during a suspected hostage situation Wednesday morning, police said.

Police were called to Extended Stay America in the 31900 block of Dyer Street in Union City at 10:45 a.m. on a report of a man holding a female of unspecified age against her will.

The caller said the woman was unable to contact police herself, fearing retaliation.

When officers arrived, they learned the names of the man and the female. They also noticed a man who matched the description of the suspect in a car in the parking lot and attempted to contact him, police said.

The man reportedly ignored multiple commands and then rammed his car into an occupied police SUV, prompting an officer to fire a single shot. The shot did not strike the suspect, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges, including active warrants. His identity is not being released until the investigation is concluded, police said.

The female is now safe, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at (510) 675-5283 or angelaf@unioncity.org.

Information can be submitted anonymously at (510) 675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.