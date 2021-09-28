USPS Looks to Hire 1K People in Bay Area, Hosting Hiring Event Saturday

The U.S. Postal Service intends to hire 1,000 people to fill various jobs throughout the Bay Area.

The service will host a hiring event in Richmond on Saturday to help applicants create and submit applications online. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hilltop Carrier Annex, 4180 Lakeside Drive.

Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usps-free-hiring-event-richmond-post-office-tickets-168454015495.

People can also apply on their own at http://www.usps.com/careers.

Current openings exist in Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Sacramento and Yolo counties and in the Stockton, Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas for the following positions:

Mail Processing: clerks and mail handler

Delivery: city and rural carriers

Transportation: tractor-trailer drivers

Maintenance: mechanics, laborer custodians and automotive technicians

Postal employees working the job fair will adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols, and mask and social distancing protocols are required for all attendees.