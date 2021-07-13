Water Agencies Ask Tri-Valley Residents for Second Cut-Back of Water Use

Six weeks after Tri-Valley water agencies asked residents to voluntarily cut their water consumption by 10 percent, they are now asking for a further voluntary cut of 15 percent.

The request follows an executive order issued last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent from their 2020 levels.

The water agencies serve the Tri-Valley area, including Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Livermore.

"Because outdoor irrigation is 60-70 percent of an average homeowner's water use, the easiest way to reduce overall water use is to irrigate when the outdoor temperature is cooler (9 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and to reduce the length of time and frequency of your irrigation," said Dan McIntyre, general manager of the Dublin San Ramon Services District. "A little change can make a big difference."

Officials urge homeowners without landscapes to irrigate to only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads and to repair water leaks immediately. Toilets can be a source of sneaky leaks and toilet flappers only have a useful life of 1-2 years.

For quick tips on how to reduce water consumption, residents can visit calwater.com/conservation.