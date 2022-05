A head-on crash in Oakland caused by a wrong-way driver claimed a life in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 24 just west of Claremont Avenue around 2 a.m., the CHP said. The driver was going west on eastbound Highway 24 and collided with another vehicle.

A Sig-alert was called at the time. The alert was cancelled at 4:39 a.m.