Woman Who Rode Horse Through Oakland Protest Wants To Remove Barriers

It’s a powerful image that has been seen around the world. Brianna Noble rode atop her horse, Dapper Dan, to a protest in downtown Oakland to send a message about pride, prejudice and social injustice. She says Black Lives Matter isn’t the only message she wants heard.

Noble is the founder of Mulatto Meadows, an equestrian business that wants to expand accessibility to riding and horsemanship to communities that are often excluded from the sport. Noble is working to remove those barriers.

Jessica Aguirre talked to Noble about the Humble Project and that moment, that caught the world’s attention.

Check out Brianna’s Horse Camp for Children here: https://www.mulattomeadows.com/humble