Oakland

Woman Who Rode Horse Through Oakland Protest Wants To Remove Barriers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s a powerful image that has been seen around the world.  Brianna Noble rode atop her horse, Dapper Dan, to a protest in downtown Oakland to send a message about pride, prejudice and social injustice. She says Black Lives Matter isn’t the only message she wants heard. 

Noble is the founder of Mulatto Meadows, an equestrian business that wants to expand accessibility to riding and horsemanship to communities that are often excluded from the sport. Noble is working to remove those barriers.

Jessica Aguirre talked to Noble about the Humble Project and that moment, that caught the world’s attention.

Local

Public Corruption Scandal 1 hour ago

SF City Attorney, Controller Release Preliminary Report on Public Corruption Probe

Berkeley 2 hours ago

Berkeley Looks to Slash $10 Million From PD Funding

Check out Brianna’s Horse Camp for Children here: https://www.mulattomeadows.com/humble

This article tagged under:

Oaklandel sobrante
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us