Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Day 6 of Jury Deliberations in Fraud Case vs. Theranos Founder

A sixth day of jury deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial gets underway Wednesday morning at a federal courthouse in downtown San Jose, and it's anybody's guess when a verdict will come.

The judge has told the jury that he’s available all week if they have any questions or need any clarifications. So far, in their five days of deliberating, the jury has asked one question: to have one piece of audio evidence replayed – a call between Holmes and investors.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

One legal analyst says that could mean they’re all on the same page, and if it seems like it’s taking the jurors a while to reach a decision, it’s because the case is complex.

There are 11 charges against Holmes, and the jury knows there’s a lot at stake.

"I think the fact that they face cameras every day, they know this is a high-profile case," legal analyst Michelle Hagan said. "And it's a serious case, so I think they're trying to be very thorough and go through everything."

Each of the 11 counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.