Empowering Black Female Entrepreneurs in the East Bay

Keeping a small business going has always been hard, but some entrepreneurs face an additional set of challenges, simply because of the color of their skin or their gender.

Love Iguehi is a vibrant and colorful boutique on 13th Street in Downtown Oakland. With every piece of clothing telling a story rooted in community.

“The business is really about love and community and I want people to see that, when they come into this space, to see that when they wear these pieces and to really feel connected,” Iguehi James, owner of Love Iguehi.

James opened her store last year as an ode to her upbringing in Oakland and Nigerian heritage. The traditional clothing and purses are all designed and made by James herself.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Velena Jones has the full story in the video above.