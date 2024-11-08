Struggling to explain elections to kids? Talking about the data may help

Elections can be a lot to digest for adults – and kids, too.

Many parents are looking for ways to talk about elections, the results and what it all means to their families.

Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic, best-selling author and founder and CEO of Storytelling with Data, said that an effective way to communicate is by talking about data – a factor that is behind every part of an election.

"While people definitely disagree on politics, something we can agree on is that election season is packed with data, and that makes it the perfect time to teach kids the power of numbers and graphs," Knaflic said.

Knaflic's children's book, "Daphne Draws Data," helps bring numbers to life through the adventures of a young girl named Daphne. The book shares tips for kids on how to decipher graphs and helps them learn how to interpret data.