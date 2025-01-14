Eylan in Menlo Park: New Indian restaurant focuses on wood-fire cooking

A new restaurant is opening this week at The Villa Menlo Park.

Eylan is the latest addition from the team behind popular Indian restaurants Copra in San Francisco and Ettan in Palo Alto, SFist reports.

The restaurant will feature a Cal-Indian menu focused on wood-fire cooking.

