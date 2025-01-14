Food & Drink

Eylan in Menlo Park: New Indian restaurant focuses on wood-fire cooking

By NBC Bay Area staff

A new restaurant, Eylan, is opening in Menlo Park.
Eylan Instagram

A new restaurant is opening this week at The Villa Menlo Park.

Eylan is the latest addition from the team behind popular Indian restaurants Copra in San Francisco and Ettan in Palo Alto, SFist reports.

The restaurant will feature a Cal-Indian menu focused on wood-fire cooking.

To get a closer look at the restaurant, here are link to writeups from other publications:

  • Eater San Francisco: Feast Your Eyes on the Bay Area’s New Live-Fire Indian Art Deco Gem
  • San Francisco Chronicle: They serve some of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed Indian food. Their new spot is finally here
  • SFist: Team Behind Copra and Ettan Open New Wood-Fire-Driven Indian Restaurant In Menlo Park

