Facebook Bans ‘Deepfakes’ in Fight vs. Online Manipulation

By Associated Press

Facebook says it's banning "deepfake" videos as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation.

The Menlo Park-based social network said Monday that it's beefing up its policies to remove the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence. However, the company said the new rules won't include parody or satire or clips edited just to change the order of words.

The exceptions underscore the balancing act Facebook faces as it struggles to stop the spread of online misinformation and "fake news" while also respecting free speech and fending off allegations of censorship.

