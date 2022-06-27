Fairfield Police Shoot, Injure Armed Motorist After Chase Into Vallejo

Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of suspect's vehicle were punctured by a spike strip.

The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive his injuries, according to a news release from Fairfield police early Monday.

The chase began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Hall's vehicle at about 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Texas Street. Hall failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, during which he fired at officers, police said.

One of the bullets struck the driver's seat headrest of a patrol vehicle, police said.

The pursuit continued to Vallejo, where officers were able to puncture the tires of Hall's vehicle with a spike strip near Griffin and Gateway drives north of Highway 37. When Hall's vehicle stopped, he fired again at officers, who fired shots that struck Hall.

Police said Hall was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.