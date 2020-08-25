Family, Neighbors Mourn Solano County Man Killed in LNU Complex Fire

Two Solano County residents have been killed in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, including a man described as a beloved neighbor.

James Leon Bone, who was well known in his Vacaville neighborhood, died when flames scorched the rural region.

64 yr old James Leon Bone was visually impaired. His family says he could barely see. He didn’t drive and he didn’t have a phone. Sadly, he did not survive when the Lightning Complex blew thru his English Hills neighborhood in Vacaville last week. Neighbors say he will be missed pic.twitter.com/scZ4LWxZi5 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) August 26, 2020

His neighbors said he was visually impaired and lived in a home without running water or electricity.

"He was probably taken by complete surprise," Bone's cousin, Daniel Bone, said.

James Bone had lived on the property his entire life and refused to move when his parents died, according to Daniel Bone.

"He was happy there and that’s the only place he wanted to be," Daniel Bone said.

Neighbor Stefanie Mannel said she was one of many who used to give James Bone rides into town and help him out. She said Vacaville lost a man who mattered.

"His life mattered and that’s really what it is," Mannel said. "His life mattered...We can just wish him some peace."