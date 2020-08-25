Solano County

Family, Neighbors Mourn Solano County Man Killed in LNU Complex Fire

By Jodi Hernandez

Memorial sign for James Leon Bone.
NBC Bay Area

Two Solano County residents have been killed in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, including a man described as a beloved neighbor.

James Leon Bone, who was well known in his Vacaville neighborhood, died when flames scorched the rural region.

His neighbors said he was visually impaired and lived in a home without running water or electricity.

"He was probably taken by complete surprise," Bone's cousin, Daniel Bone, said.

James Bone had lived on the property his entire life and refused to move when his parents died, according to Daniel Bone.

"He was happy there and that’s the only place he wanted to be," Daniel Bone said.

evacuation orders 1 hour ago

List of Bay Area Evacuations Due to CZU, LNU, SCU Complex Fires

california wildfires 5 hours ago

LNU Complex Fire: 5 Dead, Over 352,000 Acres Burned

Neighbor Stefanie Mannel said she was one of many who used to give James Bone rides into town and help him out. She said Vacaville lost a man who mattered.

"His life mattered and that’s really what it is," Mannel said. "His life mattered...We can just wish him some peace."

This article tagged under:

Solano CountyLNU Complex
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us