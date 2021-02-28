race for a vaccine

Farmworkers, Teachers Among Those Now Eligible to Get Vaccinated in Santa Clara County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Blurry photo of a health care worker with a needle in a vial of the coronavirus vaccine.
Phill Magakoe | AFP | Getty Images

Sunday marked a new milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Santa Clara County as workers in education and child care, emergency services, and food and agriculture industries became eligible to get vaccinated.

At the Monterey Mushrooms facility in Morgan Hill, health officials started the process of vaccinating 1,000 farmworkers as part of a two-day effort.

"Our goal in the county is to make sure that everybody has access to vaccination when they become eligible and especially those who are working in sectors that have been hardest hit by COVID and who are working in communities that have been hardest hit by COVID here in our county," County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said.

Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer, said Sunday nearly 20% of the county has been vaccinated at this point.

"We have great capacity, we have lots of clinics, we have providers all over the county – we just need more vaccine," he said. "We're hopeful that we will see more vaccine come through the state from the federal government to us, especially now with the third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson being authorized by the FDA."

