Fatal Crash Blocks Traffic on Southbound Highway 101 in San Jose: CHP

By Bay City News

A fatal collision early Wednesday on southbound U.S. Highway 101 has closed four of the five lanes of traffic just south of the McKee Road on-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a 3:31 a.m. report of a fatal collision.

Upon arrival, officers found three lanes blocked by the collision. As of 4:02 a.m., only the number one southbound lane was open.

No estimate was given for when the lanes will be reopened, and no additional information was provided about the collision.

