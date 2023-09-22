Albany

Fatal shooting at Albany Toyota was act of domestic violence, police say

By Kathleen Kirkwood | Bay City News

The fatal shooting of a woman at a Toyota service center in Albany on Thursday morning was an act of domestic violence, authorities said.

Calls began coming in to 911 dispatchers about 11:14 a.m. from people inside the Toyota of Berkeley Service Center, located at 1025 Eastshore Highway in Albany.

Witnesses told police that a man with a gun entered the service center and shot a woman who worked there, according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste.

Berkeley officers were first to arrive at the scene and evacuated the area, entering the business and searching for the shooter.

When they found him on the second floor, there was an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the suspect. Both the victim and suspect died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

"Investigators have determined that the incident was an act of domestic violence," Modeste said in a news release late Thursday.

Albany police are investigating the homicide and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

