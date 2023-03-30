FBI Offers Reward in Search for Bay Area Woman Kidnapped in Mexico

The FBI is offering a $40,000 reward in hopes of finding a Bay Area woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year.

Monica de Leon Barba, 29, of San Mateo was kidnapped on Nov. 29, 2022, when she was walking home from work with her dog in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, according to the FBI.

She is 5-foot-7 and 240 pounds, the FBI said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is encouraged to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate. People can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324.