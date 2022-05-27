Fire Crews Battle Two-Alarm Blaze at Church in Pittsburg

Fire crews in Pittsburg responded Friday morning to a two-alarm fire burning through a church, according to fire officials.

The blaze started at about 2:45 a.m. at the Pentecostals of the Bay Area church on Central Avenue, near Railroad Avenue.

Crews told NBC Bay Area part of the church's roof collapsed and blew out the front door during the firefight, causing crews to pull back into defensive mode. They believe the building is more than 75 years old.

No injuries were immediately reported, and it was too early to determine the cause of the fire, officials said

Several streets in the area were shut down, and fire officials said crews likely would be at the scene for hours.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.