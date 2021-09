The Southern Marin Fire Protection District stopped forward progress on the Hawk Fire near Sausalito around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, after nearly two hours of battling the vegetation fire.

Between five to ten acres were burned and fire officials say they will remain on station overnight to prevent flare-ups.

The fire was originally reported at 7:32 p.m. in the vicinity of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area Hawk Camp backpacking campground.