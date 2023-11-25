Concord

Fire damages 2 Concord homes

Two homes were damaged in a fire reported Friday afternoon in Concord, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported at 3:44 p.m. in the area of Sunshine Drive and Haven Court.

Homeowners reported an exterior fire that spread to two homes, the fire district wrote on social media. No other details about the fire were immediately available.

