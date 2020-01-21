Sunnyvale

Fire Destroys Sunnyvale Mobile Home, May Involve Injuries

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire in Sunnyvale late Monday night that may involve casualties.

The blaze was reported at about 9:50 p.m. at the El Dorado Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of East Weddell Drive in Sunnyvale.

A witness told NBC Bay Area her son woke her up, and she went outside to see firefighters battling flames. The witness said she saw at least one person placed in an ambulance.

Neighbors said they didn't hear much before firefighters arrived, and they wondered if the home had operating smoke detectors.

Crime scene tape was seen around the home, and a police officer was seen guarding the area.

No further details were immediately available.

