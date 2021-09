A fire in the Petaluma area trigged an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The blaze is burning on the 400 block of Ormsby Lane, the sheriff's office said.

The evacuation order applies to Zone 5K1, which includes the area north of Corona Road, south of Old Redwood Highway, east of Petaluma city limits and west of Adobe Road.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.