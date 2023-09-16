Brentwood

Firefighters rescue Brentwood man trapped upside down in tree

Wayne Harrington was trimming a palm tree when he was hit by a falling seed pod and knocked back

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters rescued a Brentwood man Saturday afternoon after he got trapped in a tree while trying to trim it. 

Wayne Harrington said he was trying to clear some branches and seed pods, when one of those pods fell and hit him. The impact knocked him backwards and left him trapped. 

“Unfortunately, I was upside down, hanging under the tree,” Harrinton said. 

San Francisco 9 hours ago

Crews contain two overnight fires in San Francisco, firefighters say

Napa County Sep 12

Cal Fire crews stop forward progress of vegetation fire in Napa County

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District arrived to help very quickly, according to Harrington. 

“We were worried about his physical ability to climb down a ladder,” said Battalion Chief Jeff Burris with Con Fire. “So we did a high angle rescue, where we were able to tie him off and guide him down the ladder.”

“It was a scary experience,” said Harrington, adding, “I’m just grateful they were here and were able to get out here as quickly as they did.”

This article tagged under:

Brentwood
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us