Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents.

New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities.

Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. and estimated the annual income it would take to afford a home in the region.

Three California cities topped the list as the most expensive.

How Much Do I Need to Earn to Buy a Home in San Jose?

In San Jose, the median price of a two-bedroom home is $879,000 with an estimated monthly payment of more than $6,000. A homebuyer would have to earn $245,234 annually, according to the data.

What About San Francisco?

San Francisco’s home prices aren’t much better with a potential homebuyer needing $239,933 to buy an average two-bedroom home.

Head down south and you’ll find a bit of relief with potential buyers needing $195,294 to purchase a starter home in Los Angeles.

Cheapest Cities in California to Buy a Home

If your annual income falls around $100,000 — your best bet for buying a starter home in California is Sacramento or in the Central Valley, the realtor.com data shows.

Here's a breakdown of the more affordable cities.

Sacramento: Median home price of $438,000 and income of $122,198 needed

Stockton: Median home price of $350,000 and income of $97,647 needed

Fresno: Median home price of $265,000 and income of $73,933 needed

Bakersfield: Median home price of $238,950 and income of $66,665 needed

Heading Out of State?

If you're considering leaving the Golden State, expect to find better home prices.

In Nashville, you'll need an annual income of about $97,000 to afford a starter home. In Dallas, you'll need about $86,000 and in Philadelphia, you'll need about $75,000.

The most affordable metro area on the list — Toledo, Ohio, where an annual salary of about $24,000 will buy a median two-bedroom home, according to the data.

To take a look at realtor.com's full analysis, click here.