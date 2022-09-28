Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents.
New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities.
Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. and estimated the annual income it would take to afford a home in the region.
Three California cities topped the list as the most expensive.
How Much Do I Need to Earn to Buy a Home in San Jose?
In San Jose, the median price of a two-bedroom home is $879,000 with an estimated monthly payment of more than $6,000. A homebuyer would have to earn $245,234 annually, according to the data.
What About San Francisco?
San Francisco’s home prices aren’t much better with a potential homebuyer needing $239,933 to buy an average two-bedroom home.
Head down south and you’ll find a bit of relief with potential buyers needing $195,294 to purchase a starter home in Los Angeles.
Cheapest Cities in California to Buy a Home
If your annual income falls around $100,000 — your best bet for buying a starter home in California is Sacramento or in the Central Valley, the realtor.com data shows.
Here's a breakdown of the more affordable cities.
Sacramento: Median home price of $438,000 and income of $122,198 needed
Stockton: Median home price of $350,000 and income of $97,647 needed
Fresno: Median home price of $265,000 and income of $73,933 needed
Bakersfield: Median home price of $238,950 and income of $66,665 needed
Heading Out of State?
If you're considering leaving the Golden State, expect to find better home prices.
In Nashville, you'll need an annual income of about $97,000 to afford a starter home. In Dallas, you'll need about $86,000 and in Philadelphia, you'll need about $75,000.
The most affordable metro area on the list — Toledo, Ohio, where an annual salary of about $24,000 will buy a median two-bedroom home, according to the data.
To take a look at realtor.com's full analysis, click here.