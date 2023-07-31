Flashing ‘X' sign apparently removed from company's San Francisco headquarters

The flashing "X" on top of the San Francisco building that serves as the headquarters for X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to have been removed.

NBC Bay Area SkyRanger flew above the building on Monday, but the massive X was nowhere in sight.

#Update: Here's more from

HQ: The X is still gone, but now crews are working on the original sign…. pic.twitter.com/7RjbU5eYCO — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 31, 2023

A social media video shot by Christopher Beale Sunday night showed the sign blinking on top of the building. The X was turned off Saturday night, about 24 hours after it was first turned on.

The X first appeared after San Francisco police last week stopped workers from removing the brand’s iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

On Friday, the city of San Francisco opened an investigation into the company for installing the sign without proper approval. City officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons.

Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building” and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign, Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said earlier this week.

Erecting a sign on top of a building also requires a permit, Hannan said Friday.

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” he said in an email.

Musk unveiled a new X logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he remakes the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter last Monday.

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and had already renamed Twitter’s corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. One of his children is called “X.” The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

On Friday afternoon, a worker on a lift machine made adjustments to the sign and then left.