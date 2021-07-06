Fleeing Thief Hits, Injures Officer in San Leandro, Arrested in Oakland

A San Leandro police officer was struck and injured by a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning at a gated parking garage, according to the police department.

At 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Carpentier Street on reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress, police said. Arriving officers learned the suspect and the getaway vehicle were trapped inside a parking garage and established a perimeter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Officers deployed stop sticks at the exit and tried to detain the suspects, but the suspect was able to get back into their vehicle and hit the officer while fleeing, police said. The suspect then rammed the complex gate to get away.

A chase ensued into Oakland, where San Leandro officers apprehended the driver, police said.

The officer struck suffered a minor injury to his leg, police said.