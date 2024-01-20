Weather service issues flood watch for North Bay counties

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch, meaning hazardous weather is possible, for the North Bay from 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday.

Excessive rainfall may bring minor to moderate flooding with rapid rises in creeks and streams and a risk of landslides in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, forecasters said Saturday afternoon.

One to two inches of rain is expected by early Monday for the North Bay valleys, the weather service said.

Two to three inches is possible for the coastal mountains, and as much as four inches across the highest peaks, forecasters said.

The rest of the Bay Area is expected to receive from a half inch to one-and-a-half inches, according to forecasters.