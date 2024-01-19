Bay Area weather: Weekend rain timeline, expected rainfall totals

The Bay Area is in for a rainy weekend thanks to back-to-back storm systems.
Here's a look at what you need to know.
First weather system: Friday – Saturday night
The first storm system is scheduled to arrive midday Friday and continue into Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest rainfall is expected in the coastal mountain ranges of the North Bay, the weather service said. Rain-shadowed valleys will likely see less rainfall.
Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals between 4 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.
- Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
- Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches
- Napa: 1-1.5 inches
- Concord: 0.5-1 inch
- San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
- Livermore: 0.2-0.5 inch
- San Jose: 0.2-0.5 inch
- Santa Cruz: 1-1.5 inches
Second weather system: Saturday night – Monday
The second storm system is slated to arrive Saturday night and continue into Monday, the weather service said.
The heaviest rain is expected in the coastal mountain ranges, according to the weather service. Rain-shadowed valleys will likely see lower amounts.
Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday.
- Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
- Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches
- Napa: 1.5-2 inches
- Concord: 1-1.5 inches
- San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
- Livermore: 0.5-1 inch
- San Jose: 1-1.5 inches
- Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches
Potential storm impacts
Rain and strong winds could cause some trees and branches to come down, the weather service warned.
Tracking the rain
Use our interactive radar below to track the storm systems.
Latest weather updates and forecast
