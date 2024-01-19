bay area weather

Bay Area weather: Weekend rain timeline, expected rainfall totals

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area is in for a rainy weekend thanks to back-to-back storm systems.

Here's a look at what you need to know.

First weather system: Friday – Saturday night

The first storm system is scheduled to arrive midday Friday and continue into Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the coastal mountain ranges of the North Bay, the weather service said. Rain-shadowed valleys will likely see less rainfall.

Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals between 4 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.

  • Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
  • Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches
  • Napa: 1-1.5 inches
  • Concord: 0.5-1 inch
  • San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
  • Livermore: 0.2-0.5 inch
  • San Jose: 0.2-0.5 inch
  • Santa Cruz: 1-1.5 inches

Second weather system: Saturday night – Monday

The second storm system is slated to arrive Saturday night and continue into Monday, the weather service said.

The heaviest rain is expected in the coastal mountain ranges, according to the weather service. Rain-shadowed valleys will likely see lower amounts.

Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday.

  • Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
  • Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches
  • Napa: 1.5-2 inches
  • Concord: 1-1.5 inches
  • San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
  • Livermore: 0.5-1 inch
  • San Jose: 1-1.5 inches
  • Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches

Potential storm impacts

Rain and strong winds could cause some trees and branches to come down, the weather service warned.

Tracking the rain

Use our interactive radar below to track the storm systems.

Latest weather updates and forecast

Be sure to visit our weather page for detailed forecast information.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweatherweather forecast
