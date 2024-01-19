Bay Area weather: Weekend rain timeline, expected rainfall totals

The Bay Area is in for a rainy weekend thanks to back-to-back storm systems.

Here's a look at what you need to know.

First weather system: Friday – Saturday night

The first storm system is scheduled to arrive midday Friday and continue into Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in the coastal mountain ranges of the North Bay, the weather service said. Rain-shadowed valleys will likely see less rainfall.

Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals between 4 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches

Napa: 1-1.5 inches

Concord: 0.5-1 inch

San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches

Livermore: 0.2-0.5 inch

San Jose: 0.2-0.5 inch

Santa Cruz: 1-1.5 inches

The next round of rain is expected to begin by midday Friday and continue into Saturday night. The greatest amount of rainfall will occur in the coastal ranges with lesser amounts southward and points inland. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/XvldUGbVJl — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2024

Second weather system: Saturday night – Monday

The second storm system is slated to arrive Saturday night and continue into Monday, the weather service said.

The heaviest rain is expected in the coastal mountain ranges, according to the weather service. Rain-shadowed valleys will likely see lower amounts.

Here's a look at forecasted rainfall totals between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches

Napa: 1.5-2 inches

Concord: 1-1.5 inches

San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches

Livermore: 0.5-1 inch

San Jose: 1-1.5 inches

Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches

Rain will increase in intensity and coverage Saturday night and persist throughout Monday. The greatest focus will be along the coastal ranges with lesser amounts in the rain-shadowed valleys. Stay tuned! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/r6aDRSHXqW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 18, 2024

Potential storm impacts

Rain and strong winds could cause some trees and branches to come down, the weather service warned.

Tracking the rain

Use our interactive radar below to track the storm systems.

/radar

Latest weather updates and forecast

Be sure to visit our weather page for detailed forecast information.