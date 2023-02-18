Food Vendor Attacked Outside SAP Center in San Jose

A food vendor was assaulted and the incident was caught on camera.

The attack was on a hot dog vendor outside took place at SAP Center Thursday night.

A bystander caught part of it on her phone. In the video, the man kicking the vendor down on the ground and then running away.

Fellow vendors said the victim is from Oakland and was a regular outside the center.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

The SAP center released the following statement Saturday:

“Safety at SAP center events continues to be our top priority. We continue to actively communicate with city officials to ensure that public spaces outside of the arena are safe for all guests. We will continue to prioritize this issue until an adequate solution is reached.”