East Bay

Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Says He Wants to Restore His Reputation

Former Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told a community town hall he wanted the city to "move on," though he also wanted to clear his name

By Christie Smith

Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong spoke to a community town hall at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Saturday and said while wanted to restore his reputation, it was also time for the department and city to “move on.” 

During the town hall, Armstrong said that he’s received much support from communities across Oakland. Although some at the meeting called for him to be rehired, Armstrong noted that it wasn’t his decision to make. 

“I think, obviously, the mayor has made her decision. I think that at this point for me, it’s important that my name is cleared,” he said. 

Armstrong also noted his desire to continue effecting change in Oakland in some capacity. 

“My commitment, even now that I am no longer the chief, is to still be present in this conversation around violence in the City of Oakland,” he said. 

Faith leaders and community organizations also shared their concerns about Oakland and efforts to address issues in the city during the Town Hall.

NBC Bay Area News reached out to Mayor Sheng Thao’s office for comment Saturday, but haven’t heard back yet. 

