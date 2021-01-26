PG&E

Former PG&E Employee Gets 2-Year Prison Term for Fraud Scheme

img_5181_2019011543236439.jpg
Getty Images

A former Pacific Gas & Electric employee was sentenced Monday to nearly two years in prison for his role in a kickback scheme to secure PG&E contracts for his cousin's business, federal prosecutors said.

Ronald S. Schoenfeld, 65, was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. Schoenfeld was convicted of charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Investigators said Schoenfeld received kickbacks from his cousin, whose transpiration business was paid more than $80 million by PG&E from 2007 to 2015. Schoenfeld concealed his familial relationship as he helped secure the contracts, prosecutors said.

He also provided confidential information to his cousin and “at times, directly intervened in the consideration of contracts between PG&E and his co-conspirator’s business, all contrary to PG&E’s policies,” the statement said.

This article tagged under:

PG&Efraud schemeprison term
