Organization Hosts Free Dental Clinic in San Jose

The Santa Clara County Dental Foundation is holding a free dental clinic, called the "Silicon Valley Happy Smiles," for uninsured and underinsured people at the San Jose Convention Center until May 21.

Volunteer dentists will be at the center from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. to provide an array of services including dental cleanings, fillings, root canals, extractions and dentures on a limited basis. The clinic is able to treat children, adults and seniors.

“Our board here in Santa Clara County has fundraised for a year and a half to be able to treat over a thousand patients today, who otherwise wouldn’t have access to care,” said Daniel Webster, a board member of the Santa Clara Dental Foundation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The clinic has around 100 chairs set up, but it may still take up to several hours to be seen. The clinic advises people to bring snacks and water.

For more information on the event, visit sccdf.org.