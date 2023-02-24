bay area storm

Freezing Temperatures Ravage Unhoused Communities in South Bay

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the Bay Area snow may be catching most of the attention. The freezing temperatures could be life-threatening for the unhoused community.

It’s already been a deadly season for the unhoused community in the South Bay as the earlier rain storms forced many to find higher ground. But freezing cold is much tougher to get away from.

South Bay homeless advocates such as Unhoused Resource Group, CHAMS ministries and Lighthouse. brought what they called “survival gear” to the Tully Road encampment in San Jose Friday.

Robert Handa has more in the video above.

