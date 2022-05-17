WHAT: The 6th Annual Fremont Burger & Brew Fest will feature beer sampling from Bay Area craft breweries, branded glasses and merchandise, burgers and sliders from local food trucks, gourmet snack vendors, local business booths, food and beer related craft vendors, live entertainment, bistro style seating along with multiple themed hangout areas, a free photo booth, free arcade games, free lawn games, and the Burger Throwdown, a friendly burger cooking competition between local celebrity chefs. New in 2022 is the exciting new addition of an artisan spirits tasting area with offerings from the finer distilleries in the Bay Area.

WHERE: The 6th Annual Fremont Burger & Brew Fest will be held in Downtown Fremont, CA on Capitol Avenue, between Liberty and State Streets and in the Downtown Event Plaza.

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm.

WHO: The Fremont Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the 6th Annual Fremont Burger & Brew Fest. As the third largest Chamber in the Bay Area, the Fremont Chamber of Commerce has gained recognition for presenting high quality community events including the Fremont Festival of the Arts. In its 35th year, the Fremont Festival of the Arts has earned the title of the largest outdoor festival west of the Mississippi with an attendance of over 380,000 it attracts an audience from all over the Bay Area.

TASTING TICKETS: Attendance is free but tickets are required for tasting.

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.burgerandbrewfest.com/