Fremont Police Officer Injured Following Crash: Officials

A Fremont police officer was transported to a trauma center after being involved in a major injury collision on Niles Canyon Road early Saturday evening.

The collision, which occurred after 6:45 p.m., forced the closure of Niles Canyon Road -- state Highway 84 -- between Mission Boulevard in Fremont and Paloma Way in Sunol. As of 9:30 p.m., the roadway remains closed to through traffic.

A Fremont police spokesperson said at about 6:41 p.m., Fremont police officers were on Niles Canyon Road to assist Alameda County Sheriff's deputies with a prowler call. While responding to the incident, a Fremont patrol officer was involved in a major injury collision with another vehicle while traveling on Niles Canyon Road west of Palomares Road.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger from the other vehicle complained of pain and went to a local hospital for treatment.

Traffic officers from the Newark Police Department have taken the lead on the investigation as part of the Tri-City Accident Investigation Team.

There is no estimate as to when Niles Canyon Road between Fremont and Sunol will reopen.